Denis Villeneuve to Receive Director Tribute at 2024 Gotham Awards

The Gotham Awards have named the first filmmaker they wish to honor for their 2024 ceremony: Denis Villeneuve.

This year’s ceremony, which will take place on Monday, December 2, will toast the “Dune: Part Two” auteur with the Gotham Director Tribute.

Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel film starred Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and was released in March 2024. The feature was the sequel to Villeneuve’s 2021 Oscar-winning “Dune,” which was adapted from the first half of Frank Herbert’s beloved novel of the same name.

In addition to the expanding “Dune” franchise, French-Canadian filmmaker Villeneuve has previously directed “Blade Runner 2049” (2017), “Arrival” (2016), and “Sicario” (2015), among other features. The Gotham also has a tie to one of Villeneuve’s early films, “Incendies” (2010), which the organization supported through the IFP Week Program.

“Denis Villeneuve has masterfully adapted Frank Herbert’s classic, first with 2021’s ‘Dune’ and now with ‘Dune: Part Two,’ creating a visually stunning and narratively complex conclusion to this tale in a manner that has captivated everyone from critics to audiences to devoted fans,” Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, said in a press statement. “The Gotham is honored to present Villeneuve – a visionary who has redefined the genre for modern audiences – with The Director Tribute. This recognition celebrates not only his recent accomplishments but also his remarkable journey as a filmmaker, which began nearly 30 years ago and has included such early classics as ‘Incendies,’ a project we were proud to support through our IFP Week program in partnership with Telefilm Canada.”

The Director Tribute was created by The Gotham in order to recognize visionary talents that are responsible for bringing some of audiences’ most beloved films to life, according to the organization. Some of the past recipients of the prize have included Steve McQueen and Jane Campion.

The 34th annual Gotham Awards Ceremony will take place live and in-person on Monday, December 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Winners of the 34th Annual Gotham Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony, which is sponsored by Vanity Fair.

While Villeneuve has teased a third “Dune” installment, the director has also been vocal about requiring a break between the adaptations for his own “mental sanity.” However, an untitled “WB/Legendary/Denis Villeneuve Event Film in IMAX” has been announced as part of the Warner Bros. slate. The project has a December 18, 2026 release date. Anya Taylor-Joy’s cameo in “Dune: Part Two” seemed to also confirm larger world-building, perhaps expanding into a third film, as Villeneuve has been determined to not deem “Dune” a trilogy even if the adaptation extends to three features.

