Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phyper Sued for Alleged Fraud Involving Treatment at His Malibu Wellness Center

Aaron Phypers is being sued for alleged fraud and breach of oral contract.

A lawsuit against Phypers, who is married to actress Denise Richards, was filed on Nov. 13, 2024, accusing him of violating a verbal agreement regarding treatment at his Malibu wellness center. Rupert Perry is suing Phypers on behalf of his late wife, Elina Katsioula-Beall, who Phypers saw at his center for her cancer in 2023.

Katsioula-Beall had been diagnosed with Sarcoma in 2019 and learned about “a stem cell treatment for her cancer” that was offered at Phypers’ facility. In the documents, obtained by PEOPLE, Perry alleges that Phypers said the treatment “would cure or at least ameliorate Ms. Katsioula-Beall’s condition.”

It continues: “[Phypers] claimed that the treatment had a 98% success rate and he was so confident in it that, if it did not work, he would refund to Ms. Katsioula-Beall and Mr. Perry fifty percent (50%) of the money they to him for the treatment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Who Is Denise Richards' Husband? All About Aaron Phypers

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers

Perry and Katsioula-Beall paid Phypers $126,000 and returned for the stem cell procedures between July and September 2023, per the docs. Just months later in December, Perry claims his wife was told her tumors had expanded by 25%, so they wrote Phyper to let him know and request $63,000 of their money back.

“[Phypers] ignored her request and instead proposed that she undergo another round of treatment,” Perry alleges, going on to claim their future requests for the money on Feb. 8, 2024, March 7, 2024 and March 29, 2024 all went ignored.

“On May 21, 2024, Ms. Katsioula-Beall succumbed to her illness and died,” the filing read. “On June 28, 2024, Mr. Perry spoke with [Phypers] by telephone, who acknowledged the debt but proffered a series of excuses for his failure to pay the $63,000.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Denise Richards Denies Having an 'Open Marriage' with Aaron Phypers amid Brandi Glanville Rumors

Given that Katsioula-Beall’s cancer only worsened, Perry says her estate is entitled to the reimbursement Phypers promised as a condition of the treatment.

“[Phypers’] aforementioned misconduct was intentional, willful, and done for the purpose of depriving Plaintiff of property and/or legal rights or otherwise causing injury,” Perry alleges in the docs while requesting a jury trial. “This despicable conduct subjected Plaintiff to cruel and unjust hardship in conscious disregard of his rights.”

Phypers has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit, and it is unclear if Phypers’ wellness center, called Quantum 360, is still in business.

PEOPLE has reached out to Phypers for comment.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Phypers’ wellness center has been a topic of conversation in the past — it is where he and Richards first met. During a 2020 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when Richards was a cast member, the women questioned what Phypers did for a living, but his answer only confused them more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything you’ve been taught about how diseases process and stuff works is not true,” he started before pausing to say: “I have to be careful.”

Speaking in a quieter tone, Richards reminded him, “We already have people following us, be careful.”

“Traditional isn’t traditional,” he continued. “It’s allopathic. And allopathic, it means alternative medicine. Look it up. It’s all a measurement of the electromagnetic spectrum frequency. I break down stuff so you can all heal you — I don’t heal anybody, by the way. I remove blocks, discord, information.”

He then explained how his clinic viewed cancer: “Do you want to know why cancer comes in? Because it’s protecting you of an infection your immune system did not respond to and you would have died in 12 hours. It’s your best friend that protected you from something that’s going to shoot you in the head with a bullet. That’s what cancer is. I’ll prove it all day long,” he said. “We can split an atom with sound, cause a nuclear explosion, kill people. You can’t figure out if it’s cancer?”



Read the original article on People