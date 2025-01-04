Denise Richards ruptured both implants on Special Forces

Denise Richards ruptured both her implants on 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test'.

The 53-year-old actress admitted she faced many challenges while filming season three of the reality TV show and blamed a special harness she wore for the shocking injury, which she will have to foot the bill to repair.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s 'Jeff Lewis Live', Denise said: "I jumped off a bridge, too — and that’s when I ruptured my [breast] implants — off of that thing.

"I still have to get them redone. I was supposed to a month ago but couldn’t because we were filming, so yeah, no, I still have to get them redone.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have to pay. I think we pretty much signed our life away doing that show… It’s dangerous."

Denise appears alongside Kayla Nicole, Brody Jenner, Cam Newton, Stephen Baldwin and Carey Hart on the show, which will premiere on Fox on January 8.

Speaking previously about the gruelling show, Denise insisted she would never repeat the experience.

She told Us Weekly: "It was the most challenging thing I’ve ever done, ever, ever. I’m glad I did it, but I would never do it again."

According to Fox, the celebrities face the “harshest, most gruelling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process".

Tasks on season three include "a high pressure hostage rescue, a treacherous ladder crossing between steep cliffs nearly 100 ft above the sea, a boat dunk drill where they will be submerged into the frigid ocean and tasked with performing essential survival duties, a surf immersion where they will have to control their panic in an exercise that takes them to the brink of drowning, and much more".