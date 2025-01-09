Denise Richards 'ruptured' her breast implants after jumping off bridge on reality show

Denise Richards is one tough cookie, and she's got the battle scars to prove it.

The 53-year-old actress, who is competing on the latest season of Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," is opening up about a scary injury she sustained during her stint on the reality show.

The series, based on the British competition show "SAS: Who Dares Wins," follows a group of celebrities as they endure harsh environments in a military-esque training course. Richards is joined by stars such as Trista Sutter, Stephen Baldwin and Brody Jenner for the Season 3 cast.

Denise Richards revealed she ruptured her breast implants while competing on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

During a Friday interview on Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live," Richards revealed she ruptured her breast implants while competing after host Jeff Lewis listed off some of her stunts on the show, including jumping from a boat to a helicopter.

"I jumped off a bridge, too, and that's when I ruptured my implants — off of that thing," said Richards, who was accompanied by her husband Aaron Phypers.

"I still have to get them redone," she added. "I was supposed to a month ago but couldn't because we were filming."

When Lewis asked if "Special Forces" is covering her medical expenses for repairing the implants, Richards said she would have to pay for the procedure, to which Phypers quipped, "Maybe we can work that in after the fact."

"I think we pretty much signed our life away doing that show," Richards said. "It's dangerous."

When does 'Special Forces' Season 3 air?

Season 3 of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" is set to premiere Wednesday on Fox.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Denise Richards: 'Special Forces' Season 3 'ruptured' breast implants