Denise Richards Teases Her and Charlie Sheen's Daughters About Having 'F---ed Up' Parents in First Trailer for New Bravo Series

"I'm trying to just balance everything," Richards says in the first look at her upcoming show 'Denise Richards and Her Wild Things'

Denise Richards is putting it all out there.

The first trailer for her upcoming reality show Denise Richards and Her Wild Things dropped on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and the actress, 53, is letting cameras into every aspect of her life with her three daughters and husband Aaron Phypers. As her kids get older and her career continues to evolve, Richards is showing the ups and downs that come with being a woman who does it all.

“I‘m trying to just balance everything,” she says. “I’m an actress, wife, the Hollywood thing.”

Bronson Farr/Bravo Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers

Richards is then shown driving around with fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer — and the reality TV reunions don’t end there!

From Garcelle Beauvais to Kathy Hilton to Sutton Stracke, Richards seems to be having a blast with her Bravo friends until a shocking appearance from Erika Girardi rocks her.

“Oh f---,” she says under her breath as she and Girardi seemingly meet in a surprising turn of events after their longtime feud.

Richards then goes on to share her most important title: “I'm a cool mom!”

“Being a parent in the public eye and in Hollywood is really hard, especially when your mom and dad are Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen,” she goes on to acknowledge.

Mom to Eloise, 13, who she adopted in 2011, and Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, who she shares with Sheen, Richards has a lot on her plate.

“I guess you have a f---ed up mom and a f---ed up dad and I've got f---ed up kids now,” she teases the oldest two, before saying, “Just kidding.”

Bronson Farr/Bravo Eloise Richards, Sami Sheen, Lola Sheen.

She later admits there might some truth behind the joke, though: “I’m trying to just keep the family together and these girls just make it so f–ing hard.”

And a clip showing the the girls arguing proves her point.

“I wouldn't speak to you like this if you weren't such a bitch dude,” Sami tells Lola.

“Don’t call her dude, she’s your sister,” Richards chimes in.

“People think it gets so much easier when they get older,” she continues. “It gets harder, and there is no damn-ass f---ing handbook for it. That’s for sure!”

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things premieres with two back-to-back half-hour episodes on Tuesday, March 4 on Bravo.

