Denise Van Outen secures her status as London's Cabaret Queen returning with new Christmas show

Denise Van Outen is back in her corset and heels for a Christmas cabaret special (Robin Kennedy)

Denise Van Outen is on a mission to get the capital into the party spirit by hosting a new Christmas Cabaret for one night only.

The West End and TV favourite, 50, will take to the stage on December 19 along with a dazzling array of world-famous burlesque artists, international aerialists and fire breathers at 750-capacity London venue Eight Embankment, formerly Proud Late.

After the two-hour festive-themed extravaganza, the party atmosphere will continue with Van Outen taking to the decks for one of her signature Discoliscious DJ sets.

“I can’t wait!” she enthused to The Standard.

“I did Proud for two years in and out of lockdown doing this cabaret show, absolutely loved it and been given the opportunity at the all-new Eight Embankment to do a show and I thought do you know what, it would be really nice to do a Christmas cabaret.

Denise Van Outen will be joined a dazzling array of world-famous burlesque artists, international aerialists and fire breathers (Robin Kennedy)

“If you’re out in London maybe you’ve been doing your Christmas shopping and you fancy rounding off your evening with something a bit fun then this is perfect. It’s a lovely venue. You can sit down with your friends, partner or people from work and have a really fun night out.

“We’ve got the most incredble acts from Vegas and Paris, me on the DJ decks, a couple of little givaways on the night - what’s not to love!

“It’s a celebration of the year and Christmas and these acts they blow my mind. I host the evening, I sing and I’m part of obviously hosting the show, but I never really leave the stage because I love watching the performers, they’re incredible.”

Van Outen loves it so much, she’s hoping it could become a regular gig, teasing: “I may look into doing a residency next year.”

As for Christmas itself, the Celebrity Gogglebox star says she’s looking forward to a “chilled” one at home in Essex with her family.

“I’ll be doing the usual eating, drinking, seeing friends and family and just hanging out.

“With my family now we all do Secret Santa because it was so stressful trying to buy presents for everyone that it all gets too much and now we do that and it has taken the pressure off.”

For more information about Denise Van Outen’s Christmas Cabaret and to buy tickets, visist skiddle.com. Tickets start at £38.77 which includes access to the two-hour show and after party, or for £71.75 you can also enjoy a two course Christmas dinner.