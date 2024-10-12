Donald Trump held a rally in Coachella, California on Saturday, known for being the home of the famed music festival. It is not completely clear why Trump is campaigning in the Democratic stronghold ahead of another rally set for Madison Square Garden in New York City, but actor Dennis Quaid appeared at the event and told supporters that this year’s election is between TikTok and the U.S. Constitution.

“I’m here to tell you that it’s time to pick a side….are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution or for TikTok?” Quaid asked the crowd.

More to come…

The post Dennis Quaid Joins Trump in Coachella, Asks Crowd to ‘Pick a Side’ Between TikTok and the Constitution | Video appeared first on TheWrap.