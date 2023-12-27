Dense Fog Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for numerous counties in Northeast Ohio until tomorrow.
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for numerous counties in Northeast Ohio until tomorrow.
Western diamondbacks average 3 to 5 feet in length.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for two Vancouver Island regions, warning of potential ocean waves reaching up to seven metres on Wednesday. The national weather agency says elevated ocean water levels mixed with significant waves are expected in the late morning in Greater Victoria until the early afternoon. It says large waves, storm surge, and seasonably high tides may produce the high water levels, and coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines, especially
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island has reopened after being closed through the morning and early afternoon on Boxing Day.DriveBC first tweeted about the closure at 6:15 p.m. Monday, saying that there were rocks on the road for a 10-kilometre stretch between Cathedral Grove Provincial Park and Koen Road. It said Monday evening that debris flow and falling rocks had necessitated the closure.The highway reopened a little over 20 hours later, just after 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to DriveBC.The clos
“They seem to have found a new hunting ground and it’s no telling how long they might stay at this point.”
A storm stretching from Colorado to the Atlantic will continue to drive warmth and rain into southern Ontario but a gradual change is ahead
They were once thought to be extinct but were rediscovered in 2001.
Another system to bring more rain and strong winds yet again to coastal British Columbia
Temperatures are nearly 30 degrees above seasonal in parts of the Arctic that should be in the midst of a deep freeze
FREDERICTON — Environment Canada says parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia could receive freezing rain later this week for at least four hours. The weather agency says "significant" freezing rain is possible on Friday, days after the region was hit by two windstorms that knocked out power for thousands. Southern New Brunswick, except for the Fundy coast, could be hit by freezing rain early Friday morning before it changes to snow later in the day. Parts of northern mainland Nova Scotia could r
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts. Late next year, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization plans to select the site for Canada's deep geological repository, where millions of bundles of used nuclear fuel will be placed in a network of rooms connected by cavernous tunnels, as deep below the Earth's surface as the CN Tower is tall — if the
Buzz is one of the first bears to move into Animals Asia new sanctuary in Vietnam
Highways 11 and 17 likely to be significantly impacted by hours of freezing rain between Monday night and Wednesday.
Christmas evening will set up ample fog in the Golden Horseshoe region, continuing throughout the overnight hours into Tuesday.
CALGARY — It's clean, renewable, and right there below our feet, but geothermal energy has largely remained undeveloped in Canada. However, the climate crisis and the need to reduce reliance on fossil fuels is suddenly driving renewed interest in the high temperatures that occur naturally deep within the earth. And with technology continuing to advance, proponents hope that — after years of false starts — this could finally be the geothermal industry's decade. John Redfern, CEO of Calgary-based
The birth was “long-awaited” after a long pregnancy, Zoo Atlanta said.
(Bloomberg) -- A wind farm and transmission line billed as the largest clean energy project in US history has secured $11 billion in financing and started construction.Most Read from BloombergThe Late-Night Email to Tim Cook That Set the Apple Watch Saga in MotionChinese Carmaker Overtakes Tesla as World’s Most Popular EV MakerTesla Plans Revamp of Smash Hit Model Y From China PlantS&P 500 Rally Flashes Signs of Fatigue Near Record: Markets WrapApple’s iPhone Design Chief Enlisted by Jony Ive, S
The closure of a zoo in Aylesford, N.S., is a big loss to the community and a sad day, say some Nova Scotians.The Oaklawn Farm Zoo made the announcement Tuesday morning on Facebook. The owners said they are retiring and have arranged new homes for the animals.Coun. Tim Harding, who represents the Aylesford area on municipal council, said the closure is a major loss for the community. He said the parking lot was jam-packed during the spring, summer and fall months. Harding said the zoo not only b
Weather Network's Shannon Fernando explains how an abundance of atmospheric moisture and a strong upper-level jet will bring stormy weather Christmas night and through Boxing Day. Strong wind gusts can lead to power outages and therefore, caution must be taken.
The sheer number of climate records made in 2023 presents a harrowing warning of the destructiveness of climate change
The clean-up has begun on Danish beaches after dozens of Maersk shipping containers were lost at sea due to stormy weather.