Dense Fog Blankets Central Kansas

Dense fog reduced visibility to less than a quarter mile in parts of central, south central, and southeast Kansas on Saturday morning, December 28, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Footage taken in Wichita by NWS meteorologist Kevin Darmofal shows his view of “another foggy start” to the day.

A dense fog advisory would remain in effect until 10 am CST, the NWS said.

“Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous,” the weather service warned. “If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.” Credit: Kevin Darmofal/NWS Wichita via Storyful