Dense Fog Envelopes Louisiana Coast Ahead of Storms

New Orleans was barely visible in drone footage captured early on Thursday morning, January 25, as the coastal areas in Louisiana and Mississippi were put under a dense fog advisory.

Christian M Chevres Nevarez filmed the footage over parts of New Orleans and nearby Slidell, with buildings, vehicles, lights, and illuminated signs hard to see in the dense fog.

The fog was set to slowly clear by Thursday afternoon, followed by a line of storms that could bring strong wind gusts of up to 40 mph and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Christian M Chevres Nevarez via Storyful