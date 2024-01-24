Dense fog rolls into Kansas City. When will sun break through gloomy, cloudy skies?

A widespread dense fog rolled into the Kansas City area, limiting visibility to a quarter mile in some areas Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“Area drivers are reminded to use low beams and travel with caution in areas of reduced visibility,” the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The weather service has issued a dense fog advisory for Kansas City as well as portions of Kansas and Missouri, that is in effect until noon Wednesday. The reduced visibility could create hazardous driving conditions.

Freezing fog is possible in far northern Missouri, which could lead to slick spots as temperatures hovered around freezing.

There’s a chance for scattered rain showers, ending from the southwest to northeast by mid-morning, the weather service said. Most areas will remain dry during the afternoon.

The fog is expected to return again Wednesday night. Patchy to occasional dense fog will remain possible the next couple nights and mornings.

Temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper 40s the next few days. Overnight temperatures will remain in the low to upper 30s. The normal high temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is 39 with a normal low temperatures around 20 degrees.

“The overall pattern will continue the gloomy cloudy skies today (Wednesday) through potentially Saturday, with the Sunday or Monday the next best chance to appreciably experience sunshine for the area,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s on Monday. The well above normal warmer weather will continue through at least mid-week.