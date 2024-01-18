Denver Boat Show // The Premier Boat & Watercraft Sales Event
Denver Boat Show // The Premier Boat & Watercraft Sales Event
Denver Boat Show // The Premier Boat & Watercraft Sales Event
The entire fleet of an Abbotsford-based trucking company has been suspended after a helicopter that was being carried on one of its transport trucks narrowly missed hitting the Gilmore Avenue overpass in Burnaby. The top of the helicopter struck a sign hanging from the overpass as the truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 1 Monday afternoon, according to a statement from the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation.The overpass was not visibly damaged, it said. "The driver had received an
Teslas were left abandoned by US drivers after charging stations struggled to cope with the arctic weather sweeping across swaths of the country.
A Windsor, Ont., man says all he can do is watch his luxury car's condition decline on the dealer's lot while he waits for a part that can fix it.Pushkar Kapil brought his 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 in to Mercedes Benz Overseas Motors on Tecumseh Road East to get fixed in April of 2023 after being told the vehicle was subject to a recall, but still hasn't returned home with it."I really like my car and yeah, I miss my car a lot," Kapil said.Kapil, who came to Canada as an international student o
CHICAGO — With Chicago temperatures sinking below zero, electric vehicle charging stations have become scenes of desperation: depleted batteries, confrontational drivers and lines stretching out onto the street. “When it’s cold like this, cars aren’t functioning well, chargers aren’t functioning well, and people don’t function so well either,” said Javed Spencer, an Uber driver who said he had done little else in the last three days besides charge his rented Chevy Bolt and worry about being stra
When a Toronto man’s SUV was stolen from his driveway, he used AirTags to watch it travel across three continents before arriving in Dubai. CBC’s Thomas Daigle breaks down what happened and why the man couldn’t get the SUV back even though he knew where it was.
His teenage daughter was a cheerleader “with a heart of gold.”
The best-selling electric cars of 2023 were also some of the cheapest EVs you can buy, with the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 leading the pack.
A small plane made an emergency landing in the middle of an Ajax, Ont., roadway on Monday night but the pilot escaped without injury, according to police.Durham Regional Police said the plane's engine failed and the pilot had to glide the aircraft onto the roadway in the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South. The Town of Ajax said emergency vehicles responded and the area was closed on Monday night as police investigated.John Gilker, a Durham Region resident, said he and Debbie Gilker
The three victims who were killed on Sunday morning were identified on Monday
What looks like foot dragging on going fully electric might actually be the smartest (and greenest) hedge in the business.
Police say four people died and another is in critical condition after a collision near Monte Lake, British Columbia Tuesday morning.Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say they were called to the crash in the 3800-block of Highway 97 just before 9 a.m. An initial investigation determined two vehicles collided head-on."This is a terrible tragedy and our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased," said Const. Chris Terleski, a spokesperson for the detachment, in a media r
TOKYO (AP) — A Korean Air plane carrying 289 people hit a parked Cathay Pacific aircraft while being pushed by a ground vehicle ahead of takeoff at northern Japan's New Chitose Airport on Tuesday but caused no fire or injuries, fire and airline officials said. The incident happened only two weeks after a collision between a Japan Airlines airliner and a coast guard plane on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport which caused the passenger plane to catch fire. Passengers had to flee using emergency s
Michel Filteau says he's cried every day since his 36-year-old son was killed while riding his bike in Sherbrooke, Que.Sébastien Filteau was struck by a vehicle driving upward of 130 km/h in a 70km/h zone on Oct. 15, 2021.More than two years after his death, a coroner's report is recommending stronger penalties to deter people from driving dangerously.Coroner Dr. Jean Brochu said Filteau and another cyclist were at an intersection the day of the accident, sporting yellow bibs and lights, when a
Apple tracking device hidden by owner after previous car was stolen
BURNABY, B.C. — Mounties say a 34-year-old man has been found guilty of four charges after a hit-and-run crash that injured two police dog service officers in 2019. Police say Jason Kirupakaran was convicted of two counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm. RCMP said at the time of the crash the officers were in a vehicle pulled off to the side of the road when a stolen car hit their vehicle. The officers were seriously injur
Start your Pontiac collection.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday that inspections of an initial group of 40 Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes have been completed, a key hurdle to eventually ungrounding the planes after a Jan. 5 incident in which a cabin panel broke off in mid-flight on a new Alaska Airlines jet. On Friday, the FAA had said 40 of 171 grounded planes needed to be re-inspected before the agency would review the results and determine if it is safe to allow the Boeing MAX 9s to resume flying. The incident has shaken confidence in Boeing's planes a few years after a pair of crashes killed 346 people and sparked investigations into the company's production processes.
Century convertibles aren't just for emperors any more.
HALIFAX — The federal government has announced $980,000 for 56 electric vehicle charging stations in the Halifax area. Ten of the new stations will be “fast chargers” that can fully charge a vehicle in 25 to 30 minutes. The other 46 will take between four and 10 hours for a full charge. Funding comes from the Natural Resources Department's EV infrastructure program, and the chargers will be installed this spring. Ottawa has allocated more than $1 billion for the deployment of electric vehicle ch
Teslas have hit a new speed bump: the winter cold.