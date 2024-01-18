Denver Boat Show // The Premier Boat & Watercraft Sales Event

Reuters

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday that inspections of an initial group of 40 Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes have been completed, a key hurdle to eventually ungrounding the planes after a Jan. 5 incident in which a cabin panel broke off in mid-flight on a new Alaska Airlines jet. On Friday, the FAA had said 40 of 171 grounded planes needed to be re-inspected before the agency would review the results and determine if it is safe to allow the Boeing MAX 9s to resume flying. The incident has shaken confidence in Boeing's planes a few years after a pair of crashes killed 346 people and sparked investigations into the company's production processes.