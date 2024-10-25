Denver Broncos' Josh Reynolds Recovering After Being Shot Back of Head and Arm While Leaving Strip Club

The veteran wide receiver was reportedly back at Denver's practice facility shorty after the shooting and is not expected to miss additional playing time

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Josh Reynolds

The Denver Broncos said this week that wide receiver Josh Reynolds suffered “minor injuries” after he was shot in the arm and in the back of the head while leaving a local strip club last Friday morning.

“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries,” the NFL team said in a statement this week. “Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”

Reynolds, 29, has reportedly been back to the Broncos’ training facility multiple times this week, according to The Denver Post, while local 9News reported the veteran wide receiver had been back to the team’s building later the same day of the shooting.

The outlets report that Reynolds and another man were followed by two men when they left the club shortly after 3 a.m. local time and were shot at while driving. Citing police documents, local 9News reported that the driver of the vehicle called 911 to report he had been shot and that during the emergency call the victim had stopped responding and sounded like he was running.

Related: 49ers' Ricky Pearsall Makes NFL Debut Two Months After San Francisco Shooting: ‘It Meant Everything’

Justin Edmonds/Getty Josh Reynolds

The Denver Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting. In a statement, police said Burr Charlesworth, 42, and Luis Mendoza, 35, are being investigated on allegations of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

“The two adult male victims were traveling in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, and they eventually stopped on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 25 north of Belleview Avenue,” the police statement read. “Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: NFL Rookie Ricky Pearsall Asked ‘Am I Going to Die?’ After Being Shot in the Chest, Police Sergeant Recalls

Alika Jenner/Getty Josh Reynolds

The Denver Gazette reported Thursday that a team source says the incident was “traumatic” for Reynolds but he is expected to be “back on the field soon.”

The eight-year NFL veteran has been on the injured-reserve list since fracturing his finger in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 6, and the “minor” injuries from the shooting incident are not expected to add on to the time he’s missed this season.

PEOPLE has reached out to Reynolds' representatives for comment but did not immediately hear back Friday morning.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.