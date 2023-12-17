Denver Broncos playoff chances: What the odds say ahead of showdown with Lions on Denver7
The NFL fined Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes for comments they made about the officiating after a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on who will replace Staley.
CJ Stroud’s voice cracks. He’s just acknowledged his faith in reference to the road he’s been on. “It’s taken a lot of hard work,” says Stroud as he fights back tears.
Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday morning after one of the worst losses in franchise history. The Chargers made the playoffs last season but are one of this year's biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. They dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night's 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin the third-worst. Stale
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
The NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game earlier this month for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team to Seattle for its Monday night game and he can perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline, one of the people said
It's an all-out weekend for the Woods family as the 15-time major champion is playing with his son, Charlie, while his daughter, Sam, caddies.
NFL fans won’t have to wait until Sunday to get their football fix in Week 15. There will be three NFL games played Saturday.
Jake Paul delivered on his promise to knockout Andre August, and closed the show in the first round.
Dolphins without multiple starters on Sunday against Jets
With six teams all standing at 7-6, the AFC wild-card race is completely open. Who will break away from the pack to claim playoff berths?
Stephen A. Smith is clarifying his comments about Warriors star Steph Curry after coach Steve Kerr defended the star against "disgusting" claims.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Dean Spanos was left with only one choice as he watched his Los Angeles Chargers get pummeled 63-21 by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. The Bolts' owner needed to immediately clean house. Friday's firings of coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco could not wait until after the Chargers walked off the field on Jan. 8 against Kansas City or the morning of Jan. 9. Not with three games remaining in another disappointing season and after two flat perfor
‘We have to find a way.’
Shohei Ohtani, who repeatedly praised the Angels on Thursday, gave his former team multiple chances to counter the Dodgers' offer he ultimately accepted.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Nick Cicek and a 2024 sixth-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks. In exchange, the Sharks received forward Jack Studnicka. Cicek, 23, has appeared in 18 games with the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda this season, registering three points (one goal, two assists). The six-foot-three, 201-pounder played all 16 of his career NHL games in 2022-23 with the Sharks, having four assists in that span. Studnicka, meanwhile, has pla
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are waiving starting nose tackle Teair Tart, according to a person familiar with the decision. Tart did not practice all week and was listed as out for personal reasons. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not announced the move. Tart was not listed on the NFL transactions wire later Friday. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Florida International in 2020, Tart signed a $4.3 milli
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “They might fine me.”
SAN DIEGO (AP) — First baseman Matt Carpenter was acquired by the Atlanta Braves along with left-hander Ray Kerr and cash from the San Diego Padres on Friday for outfielder Drew Campbell. A three-time All-Star with St. Louis, the 38-year-old Carpenter revived his career with the New York Yankees in 2022 when took advantage of the right-field short porch and hit .305 with 15 homers and 37 RBIs. He played for the Yankees from May 26 to Aug. 8, when he broke his left foot with a foul ball. He retur
Patrick Mahomes’ first game with the Chiefs was against New England. He’s glad he didn’t play.