Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds shot in Denver last week
Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds suffered minor injuries after he was shot in Denver last week, the team confirmed in a statement to Denver7.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds suffered minor injuries after he was shot in Denver last week, the team confirmed in a statement to Denver7.
At 2-5, the New York Jets' first full season with Aaron Rodgers is quickly spiraling down the drain. It turns out that firing Robert Saleh did not fix all the Jets' problems. And the irony as
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says the team is prepared to play without receiver Jameson Williams.
There are a lot of fantasy football starters on injury reports ahead of Week 8. Here's the latest status on key players.
Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Andy Reid attended a local high school football game on Friday night and the Chiefs quarterback talked about why it’s important to him.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman criticized his former team for how they started the 2024 season and current Cowboy Micah Parsons responded on his podcast.
Wake up! We've got an NFL trade of some significance! DeAndre Hopkins, who has had a pretty bad year for the hapless Tennessee Titans, is now joining the Kansas City Chiefs, a move that was needed given the Rashee Rice injury that left a sizeable hole at wide recei
“We’re a little banged up but we are BEYOND thankful for the Lord's protection over our family yesterday!" Jordan Dalton says
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
Governor Kathy Hochul says five other cities were trying to lure the Buffalo Bills away from Western New York while the state negotiated a new stadium contract with the team.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are acquiring three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans, replenishing a position group that has been ravaged by injuries, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
USA TODAY's NFL MVP rankings has Lamar Jackson retaining the top spot for the second straight week. He threw five touchdowns in Week 7.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds is recovering from two gunshot wounds after he and another man were fired upon following a visit to a strip club last week.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series as we get into the midpoint of the 2024 season. This time, the RBs.
It doesn't take much to create a social media storm in Montreal Canadiens land and that's exactly what Georges Laraque did with his declarations about Arber Xhekaj on Tuesday.
Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand defended Jim Montgomery.
The tight end position is consistently inconsistent. Here are some of the best TEs you can start or sit in Week 8.
The Cowboys reportedly tried to pull Brandon Aubrey away from jury duty, but he insisted on fulfilling it. Now, he is on a 12-person jury.
This post is updated with new information. We know that Cooper Kupp is back from his high ankle sprain for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday -- and hey, maybe the team is showcasing him for a trade -- but what about Puka Nacua, who hasn't pla
There was hockey royalty at the Bell Centre tonight as members of the Montreal Canadiens’ dynasty from the 1970s were in attendance for a pre-game ceremony and I had the opportunity to speak to Ken Dryden.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in his 16th NFL season in 2024. Here's how much he's making now and into the future.