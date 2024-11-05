Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López talks voter turnout
The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.
A Leger poll revealing how Canadians would vote in the upcoming U.S. election has sparked frustration among readers.
Kamala Harris has overturned the Republican registered majority in the quaint New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, which traditionally votes first in the nation at a few minutes after midnight. The result was still a tie, and it’s way too early to draw any firm conclusions, but out of the tiny voting pool of six people, four were registered as Republicans and just two as Democrats. Harris will hope that she can repeat the trick and win over hundreds of thousands of other wavering Republican vot
The podcaster issued the statement following the release of his interview with billionaire Elon Musk.
“I’m curious, how do you explain your behavior and your words to your children?” former RNC Chair Michael Steele hit back at Donald Trump's running mate.
Former President Trump told ABC News on Sunday that he could imagine losing the presidential election to Vice President Harris. ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl talked to the former president by phone Sunday morning and asked whether he thinks there’s any way he could lose the election. “Yeah, I guess, you know,” Trump…
Critics of Donald Trump's running mate said it's "literally" all the former president does.
The newspaper condensed its case against the former president into 110 withering words.
The Republican presidential nominee jokes about his ‘grab them’ comments hours before polls close
Herschel Walker, the retired NFL running back and failed GOP Senate candidate, stumbled over his words in his first political appearance of the 2024 election cycle, asking voters to cast their ballots for Donald Trump Jr. before quickly realizing his error and urging voters to vote for Trump Jr.’s father instead. “Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker implored supporters in in Macon, Georgia–his home state–in a brief speech that lasted just under six mi
The former White House intern urged her followers to get out and vote as America goes to the polls
The transportation secretary refused to "contradict" the assessment of Donald Trump's former chief of staff.
Explosive recordings released by journalist Michael Wolff and The Daily Beast reveal Epstein's candid thoughts about his "charming" but "horrible" ex-friend.
The former president falsely claimed his rallies "do not have any seats that are empty"
Dana Bash ran out of patience while pressing Republican Sen. Tim Scott about Donald Trump and his pals' recent hints that this election may already be subject to voter fraud. The CNN host demanded to know whether Trump would honor the results of the election in the event of defeat, but the South Carolina senator neatly sidestepped the repeated questioning. “One of Donald Trump‘s allies, Steve Bannon, who was released from prison this week, told the New York Times that Trump should simply declare
Former PEOPLE reporter Natasha Stoynoff broke her silence eight years ago about a 2005 interview with Donald Trump that took a dark turn. As she speaks with women about his third presidential bid, she feels something new: hope
Shortly before former President Donald Trump's unlikely return to the Democratic stronghold of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday -- just five days ahead of Election Day, Albuquerque's Democratic Mayor Tim Keller sent a special welcome message for the former president. Thursday was Trump's first visit to Albuquerque in five years, after officials say he left an unpaid bill of $211,176 in public safety costs from his 2019 rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, which is a part of the Albuquerque metropolitan area.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawyer for Elon Musk's political action committee told a judge in Philadelphia on Monday that so-called “winners” of his $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes in swing states are not chosen by chance but are instead chosen to be paid “spokespeople” for the group.
The CNN commentator said the Capitol siege was an act of terrorism fomented by Trump, but he's still voting for the former president this time around.
‘These allies are incredibly frustrated about the language that he is using on the campaign, the darkness of the rhetoric,’ CNN correspondent Kirsten Holmes said