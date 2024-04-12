Denver County Court dismisses tickets associated with Colorado woman's stolen license plate

Reuters

The last day of U.S. Secretary Janet Yellen's trip to China coincided with the strongest retort yet from Beijing officials over her claims that China is flooding global markets with cheap goods, particularly in the new green industries. As Yellen laid out plans to formalise dialogue with China over excess industrial capacity in electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels and batteries, saying Washington would not accept U.S. industry being "decimated", the Chinese finance ministry issued a statement saying it had already "fully responded" to her concerns. Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, at a roundtable meeting with Chinese EV makers in Paris on Monday, said U.S. and European assertions of excess capacity were groundless, adding China's rise in these industries was driven by innovation and complete supply chain systems, among other factors.