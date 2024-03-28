Denver deputy sheriff arrested following alleged domestic violence incident
A Denver deputy sheriff was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident.
A Denver deputy sheriff was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident.
Former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried faces the potential of decades in prison when he is sentenced Thursday for his role in the 2022 collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for trading digital currency. Bankman-Fried, 32, was convicted in November of fraud and conspiracy — a dramatic fall from a year earlier when he and his companies seemed to be riding a crest of success that resulted in a Super Bowl advertisement and celebrity endorsements from stars like quarterback Tom Brady and comedian Larry David. A jury found that Bankman-Fried illegally used money from FTX depositors to cover his expenses, which included purchasing luxury properties in the Caribbean, alleged bribes to Chinese officials and private planes.
The S&P 500 looks poised to notch its best first quarter since 2019 as traders head toward the end of a holiday-shortened week.
Majorjon Kaylor admitted to killing Kenneth Guardipee, 65, Kenna Guardipee, 41, Devin Smith, 18 and Aiken Smith, 16, last June
Man accused of raping, mutilating Orlando woman allegedly tries to stop her from testifying
The baby’s mother reportedly said no explanation was given as to how her daughter got locked inside.
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh didn't tell the truth when FBI agents repeatedly asked him where more than $6 million he stole ended up and whether another attorney not yet identified helped him steal from clients and his law firm, federal prosecutors said in court documents Tuesday. The prosecutors want a judge to revoke their end of a plea deal with Murdaugh on theft and other charges and order him to the maximum of well over 100 years in prison when he is sentenced in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday. Murdaugh, 55, is already serving life without parole in state prison after a jury found him guilty of murder in the shootings of his wife and younger son.
A released Israeli hostage recounted sexual assault at gunpoint by one of the Palestinian militants who held her captive in Gaza, in a first such personal account published on Tuesday in an interview with the New York Times. Amit Soussana, 40, was taken hostage on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Security camera footage showed her fighting back against her abductors.
A Nigerian woman who wrote an online review of a can of tomato puree is facing imprisonment after its manufacturer accused her of making a “malicious allegation” that damaged its business.
Prosecutors have added 10 new charges against the Utah mother, accused of murdering her husband, Eric Richins
The victim, Jason Jenkins, who was Black, was a high school student in Rockford, Ill.
Matthew Plote was convicted of murder and killing an unborn child for the 2020 killing of Melissa Lamesch
Jennifer and Sarah Hart died by suicide and murdered their six children
The woman and children are expected to recover
Kenya's government has begun handing over to relatives the bodies of 429 members of a doomsday cult at the center of a legal case that has shocked the country. Exhumed bodies from a vast rural area in coastal Kenya have shown signs of starvation and strangulation. Cult leader Paul Mackenzie is accused of asking his followers to starve themselves to death to meet Jesus and now faces charges that include murder. His trial begins in April.
The toddler went to the emergency room with fractured bones and showing signs of malnutrition, Hawaii officials said.
Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to serve up a dig at the New York attorney general.
A 24-year-old man from Calgary is facing a half-dozen charges related to the alleged trafficking of a 18-year-old woman, after he confined her to hotel rooms and vacation rentals in several cities and assaulted her, Winnipeg police say.Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service went to a short-term vacation rental in the 300 block of Hargrave Street last Thursday to check on the woman's well-being, after police in Québec told them she might be a human-trafficking victim, a Tuesday news release sa
"All told, he spent almost $700 trying to save $500 and wound up with nothing to show for it."
Coronation Street spoilers confirm Maria Connor will leave work in a panic next week as she continues to worry about her son Liam.
A new Fox Nation docuseries features an interview with Lyle Menendez