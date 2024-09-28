Denver doctor says his own experiences with cancer shaped him into the physician he is today

Storyful
Dozens of hospital staff and patients were rescued from Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tennessee, on Friday, September 27, after major flooding caused by Tropical Depression Helene inundated the building.The hospital’s operator, Ballad Health, said patients were transported to Johnson City Medical Center.The hospital received notice to evacuate at 9:38 am and readied 11 patients to leave, but “the flooding of the property happened so quickly, the ambulances could not safely approach the hospital,” Ballad Health said.With waters around the hospital deemed too dangerous for boats, at least 58 people were left stranded on the roof of the hospital, police said.Over several hours, rescuers from Tennessee and Virginia airlifted patients and staffers out. Credit: Virginia State Police via Storyful