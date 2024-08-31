New Denver film festival shares stories from around the world
Filmmakers from around the world are sharing their stories at the first ever Colorado Diasporic Film Festival.
Filmmakers from around the world are sharing their stories at the first ever Colorado Diasporic Film Festival.
Katy Perry has shared a video of herself the day after she gave birth in a post to mark her daughter's birthday.
The couple embraced sunny fashion on their way to the 81st Venice International Film Festival
Other stars in attendance at the event included Skins actress Kaya Scodelario and Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart.
Here are the best-styled actors and stars and the most high-octane glamorous looks on the 2024 Venice Film Festival red carpet so far.
The controversial movie Donald Trump doesn’t want people to see is still being lined up for a pre-election release in the U.S. The Apprentice, which made waves at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, is due for release stateside by Briarcliff, as we first reported. October 11 has been the date we’ve heard for a while now, …
The actress is in town to celebrate her biographical drama 'Maria,' which premieres at the festival on Thursday, Aug. 29
The actress stars as opera singer Maria Callas in director Pablo Larraín’s new movie that premiered at the Venice Film Festival
PEOPLE previously understood that Harry would not be attending the service amid his security concerns in the U.K.
"Sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here," the star said of Los Angeles
"So what, no f—ing ziti now?"
Coronation Street's Lisa George has explained her exit from the soap, saying she wants to explore other opportunities, as she fears she'll one day go blind.
When Luke suggested the Apple dance challenge, Yinrun had no clue he’d secretly learned Chinese to propose to her on camera.
Travis Kelce publicly declared his love for Taylor Swift while on a Chiefs panel—watch the moment!
The former president celebrated the Democratic nominee's outfit on the 10-year anniversary of the tan suit debacle.
“Yellowstone” is almost back. The Paramount Network series has revealed a first teaser for the long-awaited second half of Season 5. The beloved Paramount Network series, created by Taylor Sheridan — which has been running reruns on CBS — first launched in 2018. It has since become a cable phenomenon. The eight-episode first half of …
CNN’s Pamela Brown speaks with Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers after GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance doubled down on comments he made in 2021 criticizing her.
The actress and her daughter stepped out together in the Big Apple for what appeared to be a shopping trip on Wednesday, Aug. 28
NEW YORK (AP) — After struggling to drum up interest following its Cannes Film Festival premiere, “The Apprentice,” starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, has found a distributor that plans to release the film shortly before the election in November.
Jolie's new film, "Maria," premieres Thursday night at the festival.
"Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different," the pair said in a joint statement