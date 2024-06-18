Denver Foundation helping groups working on LGBTQ mental health

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

Do you think you need joint replacement surgery? If you've been putting it off, you may want to reconsider. Dr. Joseph Ciotola, an orthopedic surgeon at Mercy Medical Center, said if pain is affecting your normal daily life and you've exhausted all the non-surgical options, it may be time. Waiting too long can cause bigger problems like becoming stiff. With women, knee replacements are most common, then the hip and shoulder. Ciotola also warned to watch out for regenerative medicine.