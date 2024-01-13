Denver metro to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with various events throughout the weekend
Organizations across the Denver metro are hosting events throughout the weekend in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
In a chat about her career and beliefs, Julia Roberts says she’s had a “G-rated career” as she’s refused to strip for her movies as part of a conscious “choice”.
Pierce Brosnan headed out for dinner with his son, Dylan, and wife Keely Shaye Smith, and his son was the spitting image of a younger Pierce back from his James Bond days
Simon Cowell has just expanded his family in the most adorable way possible. See details.
"I am the only one who gets to wear tight pants in this town, you got it?!" the actor jokingly told Fallon
The ASA has banned a Clavin Klein ad featuring FKA twigs as it "presented her as a stereotypical sexual object". The artist has responded to the ruling on IG.
Jennifer Lawrence noticed Robert De Niro's alleged discomfort at her rehearsal dinner and asked him to go home, she recalled in a recent interview.
Malti Marie celebrates her second birthday later this month
Alongside campaigns from fashion brands starring our favorite celebs and influencers, it's the...
"You won't seek retribution not because it's a terrible thing to do, but because you'll be too busy?" the NBC host says The post Seth Meyers Rips Trump’s ‘Reassuring’ Promise He Won’t ‘Have Time for Retribution’: Like Hannibal Lecter Saying ‘I Had a Big Lunch’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A certified slay.
Prince Harry's memoir Spare made headlines in January last year when it went on sale early. See all the things Prince Harry said about Princess Kate in the bombshell novel. See details.
After 'GMA' star Michael Strahan revealed his daughter Isabella's cancer diagnosis, his former co-host Sara Haines got emotional about it on 'The View.'
The singer shares some truly "Savage Confessions."
The late Queen’s death at Balmoral on September 8 2022 was described by Sir Edward Young in a memo.
The show's co-creators addressed Behar's recent claims during the PEOPLE X IHG 'Ted Lasso' event on Thursday
The Sultan of Brunei's son has tied the knot in the first major royal wedding of the year
Jason Statham movie The Beekeeper has received a strong Rotten Tomatoes score.
"He's not exactly the husband of the year," Joy Behar jokes The post ‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Slams Trump’s ‘Selective’ Support of Melania: Only ‘When It Is Convenient to Him’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
"Well this look fun!" Kate Hudson commented of Teigen's performance
For the second time in a month, Page Six ran a report claiming Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be getting engaged soon. Within hours, The Messenger ran its own report debunking it.