Denver nurse battling breast cancer turns to TikTok to inspire others

The Telegraph

Magnesium supplements are having a moment. Videos uploaded with #magnesium have been viewed 1.3 billion times on TikTok. Claims about its benefits extend far beyond helping people to stay calm and range from boosting heart health to immunity, fitness and even a better experience of the menopause. So what is magnesium’s real role in our health? How many of these claims are backed by science and is it the miracle mineral social media would have us believe?