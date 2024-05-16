Denver PD therapy dog Shelby uses cancer survival story to help others on their worst day

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — For a last hurrah, it was a Sage decision. A miniature poodle named Sage won the top prize Tuesday night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, in what veteran handler Kaz Hosaka said would be his final time at the United States' most prestigious canine event. After 45 years of competing and two best in show dogs, he plans to retire. Sage notched the 11th triumph for poodles of various sizes at Westminster; only wire fox terriers have won more. The last miniature poodle to take