Denver police arrest suspect in deadly road rage shooting on Santa Fe Dr.

JD Vance told a crowd in Arizona that better security in classrooms, not gun control, is the solution to school shootings, with the Republican nominee for vice president calling massacres like the one in Georgia this week an unfortunate “fact of life.”Speaking at a rally at Phoenix, Vance said, “I don’t like that this is a fact of life. But if you’re—if you are a psycho, you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools…