CBC

The largest school service centre in the province has suspended 11 teachers who have allegedly fostered a toxic climate in a Montreal elementary school.Bedford elementary school, which is located in Montreal's west-central Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood, is the subject of a 90-page government report. According to that report from the Education Ministry, those 11 teachers have spent years working as a "dominant clan" and spreading fear within the school while intimidating students and staff.The re