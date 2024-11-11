Denver Public Schools to host public comment sessions on recommended school closures

CBC

In Katy Whitfield's class, the Toronto teacher might take students through a densely plotted online map of their neighbourhood showing where soldiers from the First and Second World Wars once lived.Other times, her high school students might shrug on a historic jacket, don an aviator cap or pick up a regimental badge — artifacts that make stories from the past more tangible."One of the responsibilities that we have as teachers is to provide students with authentic source material to be able to p