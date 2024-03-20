Denver Public Schools releases La Raza Report outlining Latino students' experiences

ABC News

The New York City Department of Education is investigating claims that hundreds of new books -- many that were about people of color and LGBTQ identities -- were thrown in the trash at a Staten Island school after the NYC news outlet The Gothamist first reported the discovery. For example, a book about Native American history called "We Are Still Here" had a note that read "negative slant on white people," while a note on the immigration story "My Two Border Towns," read "our country has no room and it’s not fair," according to The Gothamist.