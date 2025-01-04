Denver renters paid $136 more per month to landlords who used rent-setting algorithms: White House report
A White House report released last month shows Denver renters paid an extra $136 per month to landlords who used rent-setting algorithms.
A White House report released last month shows Denver renters paid an extra $136 per month to landlords who used rent-setting algorithms.
Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Taylor Swift are creating compounds for themselves, purchasing multiple real estate properties in the same area.
Baby boomer homeowners are sitting on a ton of equity right now. According to the Federal Reserve, they hold $17.3 trillion in home equity, roughly 50% of the country's total equity. This is in large...
Interest rate cuts and changes to Canada's mortgage rules could set the stage for change in the Greater Toronto Area's real estate market this year, experts say. Last year the federal government expanded eligibility for 30-year mortgage amortizations to all first-time homebuyers and all purchasers of new builds and also increased the $1 million price cap for insured mortgages to $1.5 million.That means buyers can purchase a $1.5 million home with less than 20 per cent down.Real estate broker And
Rick Greenstein's Woodland Hills spread has a detached gym set in the treetops and a picturesque pond with 30-year-old koi taken care of by the same aquarian their entire lives.
From character-packed conversions to a subterranean home, these unique properties all hit the spot.
Looking to buy a home in 2025? The best deals for your money, according to two real estate professionals who spoke with GOBankingRates, can be found in six cities based out of Florida and Georgia....
Greater Vancouver home sales rose 31.2 per cent on a year-over-year basis in December, capping a "pivot year" for the market that saw the number of homes changing hands in the region tick higher.
Professional movers reveal their best time and money saving advice
The housing market is poised to be a mixed bag in 2025, with reduced interest rates, shifting demand and other economic and societal changes affecting the market, according to a new report from...
We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Housing Stocks to Invest in According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stands against the other housing stocks. The US Housing Market: An Outlook for 2025 According to the National Association of Realtors, sales […]
Housing market in 2025: More inventory should help boost home sales this year, but the market will continue to face big challenges.
Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination for her latest look in Aspen as she rocked a bikini and cowboy hat in new photos
"When setting up my appointment, I asked about the out-of-pocket cost, and the staff looked at me like I had grown two heads. There was no cost, of course."
Will the GOP Congress honor Trump's campaign promises?
"Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it," Trump said of the US flag flying at half-staff during his inauguration.
Sydney Sweeney shared an IG post including pics of her lying on a jet ski in a brown string bikini plus a shot that gave a rare peep at her engagement ring.
Baena and Plaza worked together on several projects over the years, including 'Life After Beth' (2014) and 'Spin Me Round' (2022)
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a heartfelt statement following the death of Edward Pettifer
President-elect Donald Trump went on a rage-fueled social media tear early Saturday following a judge’s order for him to appear at a sentencing hearing 10 days before his inauguration. Again asserting his innocence in the hush money case, Trump attacked Judge Juan Merchan, Special Counsel Jack Smith, E. Jean Carroll, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris for his legal troubles. Furthermore, he claimed that no other president had ever been so “evilly and illegally treated.”
(Bloomberg) -- Since winning the US election, Donald Trump has taunted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him governor of a 51st US state, threatened 25% tariffs, and vented that the US is getting ripped off by its northern neighbor because of a trade deficit. Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueBurned-Out Parents Need Better Public SpacesNYC Congestion Pricing Set to Take Effect A