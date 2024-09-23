Denver voters will decide on fur ban this election season
Supporters say Initiative 308 helps end egregious animal cruelty, but those against it say this fur ban would directly impact their livelihood and take away the western way of life.
Supporters say Initiative 308 helps end egregious animal cruelty, but those against it say this fur ban would directly impact their livelihood and take away the western way of life.
The former first lady unveiled her latest "collectibles," but critics spotted one key problem.
"That event, and not the debate that just made things worse for Trump, marked the decisive turning point in the campaign."
Janet Jackson warned voters of the potential chaos surrounding the upcoming November election in a recent interview with The Guardian. The Grammy-winning singer also repeated false claims about Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity. “’Well, you know what they supposedly said?'” Jackson told the news outlet. “‘She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s …
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, California park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat also examined Donald Trump and JD Vance's latest "really disturbing" turn.
The GOP nominee wrote that the media mogul wanted to “crawl under a table” when she spoke with the vice president.
Donald Trump's niece also highlighted the former president's total inability to recognize himself as one thing.
Brian Glenn of Real America’s Voice griped about an issue that united many critics in mockery.
"As soon as he saw me, he said I was going to embarrass him."
Jeffrey Guan, a promising 20-year-old from Australia who recently made his PGA Tour debut, may lose his sight in one eye after a freak accident at a pro-am. He suffered the injury during a pro-am event Friday at Club Cataline in Batemans Bay, New South Wales. He was struck…
Steve Kornacki said the “biggest” headline is how registered voters viewed Kamala Harris versus how they saw Joe Biden compared to Donald Trump.
The former president was asked in an interview Sunday if he would run again in four years. Trump would be 82 on Election Day 2028.
"The love I feel for my children is now a weight around my neck."
The Panama Canal isn’t as reliable as it once was and Mexico is racing to build a new corridor connecting the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans that would help fill the gap. WSJ explores whether it will lead to faster or cheaper shipping.
On Sunday, the Princess of Wales was seen driving to church in Balmoral with her husband, Prince William. For her first public outing since ending cancer treatment, Kate wore a chequered wool coat, Hicks & Brown hat and Cassandra Goad earrings
“They were planning to name her Melody because they both sang,” one victim’s sister revealed of the couple's unborn baby
A panel on MSNBC’s The Weekend could not contain their laughter on Sunday as co-host Alicia Menendez poked fun at Donald Trump’s stated reason for skipping a second debate with Kamala Harris.The former president declined a second face-off with the vice president at a North Carolina rally on Saturday, after Harris agreed to a debate against the GOP presidential nominee hosted by CNN. Trump told the crowd that it was “too late” for another debate, before saying he would be interested in one put on
The singer had worn a black lace veil at the brand’s Milan Fashion Week show earlier in the day
So many potential 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Easter eggs.
We've been over this. Bryan Cook definitely committed some serious pass interference on Kyle Pitts in the fourth quarter on a fourth down pass by Kirk Cousins that could have given the Atlanta Falcons a shot at beating the Kansas City Chiefs. Falcons coach