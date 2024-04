CBC

Predators ate at least twice as many Atlantic mackerel as commercial fishery landings in the decade leading up to Canada's region-wide moratorium, according to new research by Canadian and American scientists.The study also found seals are a major predator, lending credence to what many fishermen have long claimed.The consumption estimate is the first attempt to quantify removals by predators on the declining population. The finding that natural mortality outweighs fishing underscores the challe