WMAR- Baltimore Scripps

We are looking at a 50/50 weekend. Showers are back Saturday, with a much better forecast just in time for Easter Sunday. Saturday's showers will be widely scattered so keep the rain gear nearby. You won't need it all day, though. We dry out and warm up for Sunday with temperatures back in the upper 60s! READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/a-sunny-and-breezy-end-to-the-week