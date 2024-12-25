Denver weather: Cooler and mostly cloudy Christmas Day, with light rain/snow chances tonight
Our next storm system will bring a Christmas cooldown as mountain snow returns. The Denver metro area could see light rain/snow showers in the evening.
After 60 years, Tim Hortons has opened its very first sustainable restaurant in Canada and has chosen Regina as the location.The store, located in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood in the southeast are of the city, is owned by a Saskatchewan's Di Stasi family."We're super excited to show off this new location to the community," co-owner Mike Di Stasi said.Di Stasi said the building was designed in partnership with Tim Horton's head office with a goal of minimizing the environmental impact.Som
VANCOUVER — BC Ferries has cancelled many sailings on Christmas Day after Environment Canada issued dozens of wind and heavy rain warnings for British Columbia's south coast.
Police responded to dozens of collisions on Ottawa roads after a winter storm dropped about 15 centimetres of snow on much of the National Capital Region."I've been doing this job 18 years, and I've never seen anything like this," Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Michael Fathi said.OPP officers responded to 27 collisions in the city overnight, with numerous vehicles left in ditches along Highway 417, Highway 416 and Highway 7.In one case, a vehicle became trapped under a Highway 417 overpa
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A national park in Newfoundland has made the unusual move of opening in the winter so people can catch a glimpse of its rare and menacing new guest.
A coalition of residents in south Winnipeg continues to sound the alarm after hearing rumblings of chainsaws cutting down trees in a forest on private property.Workers for Tochal Development Group, which owns the land, cut down dozens of trees on Monday morning and created an access road for vehicles and equipment, says St. Norbert resident Ann Loewen, who's a member of the Coalition to Save Lemay Forest. "Taking down the trees takes away the value that this land currently has as habitat, as wat
The latest in a series of systems expected to hit the B.C. coast this week is likely to meet weather bomb criteria, once again threatening residents with heavy rains and dangerous winds that could knock out power
Early Sunday morning, Toronto's shoreline became the stage for a rare winter spectacle: steam devils. The Weather Network meteorologist Tyler Hamilton explains how they formed.
Another system rolls into B.C., bringing extremely heavy rain Christmas Day morning. Up to 20 mm/h is possible for West Vancouver Island. Wind gusts could reach 100 km/h in this area as well, and 60-90 km/h in the Straits. This could lead to power outages. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Environment Canada says the first of a series of Christmas week storms forecast for British Columbia's coast is moving inland, after bringing 140 kilometre per hour winds to some exposed coastal areas.But there will be no respite for the South Coast, including in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island, with a second powerful storm expected to bring more strong winds and heavy rain on Christmas morning.The initial storm that arrived late Monday brought gusts up to 142 km/h to the west coast of V
Rough seas hit California’s central coast on Monday, December 23, creating treacherous conditions.Breaking waves up to 40 feet and extreme rip currents hit beaches all along the Pacific coast, the National Weather Service said. The weather service called the rough surf “dangerous and life-threatening.”This footage filmed from the coastline along Santa Cruz shows massive waves crashing into the cliffs and shooting spray high into the air. Credit: Dustin Mulvaney via Storyful
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted in the early hours of Monday, December 23, as officials issued a volcano alert on “watch” status.Footage released by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows shows lava fountains feeding lava flows across the caldera floor as sun rises.The volcano is one of the world’s most active, and has erupted dozens of times since 1952, according to the USGS. Credit: @USGSVolcanoes via Storyful
The Maritimes are in store for some tricky travel on Christmas Eve. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal