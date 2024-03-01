Denver weather: "Extreme fire behavior" on Saturday as warning goes in effect

Storyful

A local in Texas filmed video showing the extent of damage in Fritch, on the morning of February 28, after wildfires ripped through parts of the state.Texas A&M Forest Service reported that the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County had burned through an estimated 850,000 acres of land and was at three per cent containment as of Wednesday evening.Frank Probst, who filmed this footage, said it showed the damage to his and his neighbor’s homes that morning. “That used to be 8 houses”, Probst told Storyful, referring to the footage of scorched lawns and razed buildings.According to news reports citing local authorities at least 100 homes were affected by the wildfires in Hutchinson County and many residents in Fitch remained cut off from gas and power. Credit: Frank Probst via Storyful