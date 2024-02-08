Denver weather: Forecast snow totals for storm impacting Friday through Saturday

Reuters

NORTH OF SYLINGARFELL, Iceland (Reuters) -A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted on Thursday for the third time since December, spraying streams of lava up to 80 metres (260 feet) into the air and triggering an emergency warning as thousands of households lost heating in the middle of winter. Bright orange molten rock spewed from cracks in the ground in the Reykjanes peninsula and lava crossed a road near the Blue Lagoon - a luxury geothermal spa - which had to close due to the eruption. The intensity of the outbreak had eased by Thursday afternoon, said the Icelandic Met Office which is tasked with monitoring volcanoes.