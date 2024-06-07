Denver weather: Hot weather continues Friday, few afternoon storms possible
Hot weather will continue today, but clouds will increase this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.
Hot weather will continue today, but clouds will increase this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.
In what is thought to be the first encounter of its kind to be witnessed by scientists, a tiger shark has been spotted vomiting up a dead echidna whole off the coast of an Australian island.
The widespread thunderstorm risk persists into Thursday after a round of nocturnal storms marched through the province overnight Wednesday
Much of eastern Ontario and Quebec remain at risk for thunderstorms on Friday ahead of unsettled weekend
The Cabo San Lucas anglers were fishing for marlin when they spotted a deep-sea oarfish at the surface, being circled by sharks.
"We've seen people hurt by it," says Paul Hotte of Hotte Marine in Windsor-Essex, Ont.He's referring to a hidden pile of rocks in Lake St. Clair near the shoreline in the Tecumseh area of Russell Woods.Hotte and other residents are concerned they present a hazard to boaters and people on watercraft — adding they've been dealing with it for decades."People have been hitting them and never, ever did anybody do anything but mark them as a real hazard."The hazard markers are floating buoys that have
The storm focus shifts to eastern Ontario and Quebec on Thursday, but southwestern Ontario isn't home-free yet. Meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the timing and risk details.
The thunderstorm risk continues to build into Thursday and Friday across much of Ontario and Quebec ahead of an unsettled weekend
Meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the tracking and timing of severe storms in Ontario on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The Philippines is planning one of world's biggest buildouts of natural gas infrastructure, with almost two dozen power plants announced and ambitions to become a hub for liquified natural gas for the entire Asia-Pacific region.
A Yukon hunter who killed a grizzly bear near Klukshu last year was initially told by authorities that the hunt was above-board, according to his lawyer — only for charges to be laid two weeks later, and then still later dropped.Vincent Larochelle, who represented Scott Damsteegt in court, described the situation as "a little bit baffling" and suggested that public pressure may have played a role in the case.According to court documents, Damsteegt killed the bear sometime around Nov. 8 last year
Wednesday will be a windy, rainy day for a good portion of the Prairies, continuing the unsettled trend seen since the start of the week
Hammocks began appearing this week in the doorways of 300 new houses built in what was previously a yucca field along Panama’s Caribbean coast for families from the country's first low-lying island evacuated due to rising sea levels. Indigenous Guna families from the island of Gardi Sugdub ferried stoves, gas cylinders, mattresses and other belongings first in boats and then in trucks to the new community of Isberyala.
Canada sees almost 500 drownings each year, with most of these happening in open water like lakes, rivers, and ponds. The Weather Network's Rachel Schoutsen has more on why you should keep the floaties at home this summer.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — It's fledgling season, a time when animal rescue experts say they are inundated with calls about goofy-looking birds stumbling around on the ground.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A black bear who had ventured into a Salt Lake City neighborhood from the nearby mountains took a 20-foot tumble from a tree Wednesday morning after it was tranquilized by wildlife officials, who were unable to provide it a soft landing.
Walt Umana, of Gaithersburg, shared doorbell camera video of storm damage tearing trees apart.
University of Cambridge team devise energy-efficient way to capture carbon dioxide from the air.
The World Meteorological Organization gave a stark warning how there is the 80% likelihood that Earth's average temperature will temporarily go over the limit set by the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.
A large, brightly colored invasive species called the Joro spider is on the move in the United States. Populations have been growing in parts of the South and East Coast for years, and many researchers think it's only a matter of time before they spread to much of the continental U.S. “My sense is people like the weird and fantastic and potentially dangerous,” said David Nelsen, a professor of biology at Southern Adventist University who has studied the growing range of Joro spiders.
A large, brightly colored invasive species called the Joro spider is on the move in the United States. Populations have been growing in parts of the South and East Coast for years, and many researchers think it's only a matter of time before they spread to much of the continental U.S.