Denver’s weather shows nice warm up for the week
The winter weather advisory for the Denver metro area and northeast Colorado expired and Sunday should bring sunny skies with an afternoon high temperature of around 40 degrees.
Several quakes hit the western half of the United States on Friday, with widespread shaking felt across Hawaii and southern California
We’re watching the progress of a storm expected to develop south of the border in the coming days. The nor'easter is expected to arrive on the East Coast in time for Valentine's Day, so don't make any plans, just yet.
A developing nor’easter will bring the threat for heavy snow and high winds to portions of Atlantic Canada through the middle of the week
Sun Gazing Last fall, NASA's Mars rover spotted a massive spot on the surface of the Sun — and now, that ginormous maw is looking directly at the Earth. First reported by SpaceWeather.com, the sunspot is expected to blast a coronal mass ejection (CME) out towards Earth and will be "not just a near miss, but […]
The critter had “stilt-like legs” and an “extremely long” bill, according to wildlife experts.
The animals were found dead at the end of December, wildlife officials said.
GLACE BAY, N.S. — When hockey coach Darrell MacAulay was asked to help an elderly neighbour who needed snow cleared from her walkway in Glace Bay, N.S., he knew he was going to need some extra muscle. Residents of eastern Nova Scotia have been digging out from a massive snowfall that started last Friday and did not let up until Monday, when it became clear that an astonishing 150 centimetres of heavy, wet snow had fallen on parts of Cape Breton, prompting a local state of emergency. On Tuesday,
Pictou County has made significant progress in cleaning up after last weekend's winter storm that left parts of the county impassable and trapped residents in their homes, according to the municipality's warden.Robert Parker said heavy equipment in use in the area has led to a significant improvement.Parker said Premier Tim Houston promised him all of the roads in the area would have at least one pass of a snowplow by midnight Thursday."That doesn't mean they're passable," Parker said. "That jus
The photo shows a polar bear drifting off to sleep on a bed of ice. It draws attention to the plight of polar bears amid climate change.
Impassable winter roads are delaying vital shipments and threatening the safety of First Nations across northern Ontario, leaders warned as they pressed the provincial and federal government for support. An unseasonably warm winter, intensified by human-caused climate change, has left many remote First Nations cut off from an essential road network built over frozen land, lakes and rivers. The situation has prompted recent state of emergency declarations by First Nations in Manitoba and Ontario,
A new simulation says the AMOC — the ocean current at the center of the fictional 'Day After Tomorrow' climate change disaster movie — is set to collapse at some point in the future.
An explosion that blew a hole in a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was linked Saturday to the massive storm that brought 150 centimetres of wet, heavy snow to Cape Breton's largest municipality last weekend. Chris March, acting fire chief of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, said in an interview that it's believed slabs of snow slid from the roof of the Silver Birch Manor in Sydney, N.S., and fell on fuel lines connected to three propane tanks alongside the building — whi
Research established that gray wolves in Chernobyl have altered immune systems, similar to cancer patients undergoing radiation treatment.
The N.W.T.'s wolf management program will collar its final group of wolves this March.The five-year program, which has stirred up some controversy over the years, is a part of a larger effort to deter wolves from preying on the Bathurst and Bluenose East caribou herds, which have experienced a steep decline over the past decade.The program includes both collaring, for research and monitoring of wolves, and a wolf-harvesting component.The goal is to place up to 15 GPS collars on wolves in the Nor
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region, rattling windows and shaking shelves but bringing no reports of major damage or injuries. The area of the epicenter was in the rugged Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles. The range rises steeply from the coastline, and the nearest homes to the epicenter are on a narrow strip of development along t
TORONTO — Unseasonal heat swept across parts of Ontario on Friday, breaking daily temperature records in several cities. The temperature cracked 11 C by 10 a.m. at Toronto Pearson International Airport, busting a daily record set on the same day in 1938, when it reached a high of 10.6 C. Daily temperature records have fallen across Canada this winter, reflecting what forecasters had warned would be a warmer winter due to a strong El Nino climate pattern paired with the effects of human-caused cl
The Biden administration's pause on new LNG export licenses has reignited debates over LNG's environmental impact, with recent research suggesting it may be more harmful than coal due to its production lifecycle and methane emissions.
The federal government is disputing claims made by a Yukon First Nation that work to clean up the Mount Nansen mine site is riddled with problems.In a complaint filed to the Yukon Water Board last year, the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation (LSCFN) states its rights are being violated. The First Nation singles out the federally-funded company tasked with cleaning up the site — the Mount Nansen Remediation Limited Partnership — and also trains the dispute at the territorial and federal governme
Rain, hail, high winds and possible isolated tornadoes are forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Severe thunderstorms capable of unleashing hail and tornadoes are set to thrash parts of the central Gulf Coast Sunday before spreading into the Southeast, with snow expected to sweep into the Northeast through the beginning of the week.