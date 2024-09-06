Denver weather: Tracking wildfire smoke over eastern Colorado
Denver weather: Tracking wildfire smoke over eastern Colorado. Here's what to expect over the next 7 days in Denver.
It’s eerily quiet in the Atlantic during the peak of hurricane season. What’s causing it could be a sign of what’s to come in a warming world.
Super Typhoon Yagi will shake up the pattern over Canada by next week, bringing a stretch of midsummer like warmth to parts of the country
The National Hurricane Center said Friday it is currently tracking four tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
The technology is described as a ‘breakthrough scalable renewable energy solution’ that could be coming to other European roofs soon.
Crews are working to clean up a milky white substance which was seen flowing down a section of Kitchener's Schneider Creek earlier this week.Geoff Martin was biking home with his son along Iron Horse trail Tuesday afternoon. When coming around a bend near Borden Street, he got his first full view of the creek. That's when he spotted the mysterious sediment flowing through the water."I asked my five year old if he wanted to retrace the substance and so we turned back around, followed it back up t
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A 13-foot (4-meter) Burmese python was confiscated from an upstate New York man who was keeping the still-growing snake in a small tank, authorities said.
Heavy rain is on the way impacting your Friday with cool temperatures reaching the single digits this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman has more on the rainfall warning impacting parts of Nova Scotia.
Since April, wolf attacks have terrorised villages near the Nepalese border, killing nine children.
A mighty ridge of high pressure continues to be anchored over the southern half of B.C. this week, keeping the Interior hot and bringing the heat back to the coast –– leading to an elevated risk of wildfires
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are keeping an eye on four areas swirling in the Atlantic Basin, including a newly designated Invest 99L off the U.S. East Coast and Invest 90L off the Gulf Coast.
Another rainy weekend will interfere with Ontario's current stretch of spectacular September weather
A judge in the Brazilian state of Rondonia has found two beef slaughterhouses guilty of buying cattle from a protected area of former rainforest in the Amazon and ordered them, along with three cattle ranchers, to pay a total of $764,000 for causing environmental damage, according to the decision issued Wednesday. It is the first decision in several dozen lawsuits seeking millions of dollars in environmental damages from the slaughterhouses for allegedly trading in cattle raised illegally in a protected area known as Jaci-Parana, which was rainforest but is now mostly converted to pasture.
Typhoon Yagi made landfall on Hainan island in southern China on Friday afternoon, September 6, bringing heavy rain, winds exceeding 138 mph, and an increased risk of landslides, according to the China Meteorological Administration.This timelapse satellite imagery, posted by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University, shows the typhoon swirling over Hainan and the Leizhou Peninsula as it moved west toward northern Vietnam.The imagery was captured over about 14.5 hours, from 7:20 am to 10 pm on Friday, according to a timestamp on the video. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA/NESDIS via Storyful
"We’re all learning there is no playbook for an emergency like this one,” Los Angeles county supervisor Janice Hahn said
The Prince of Wales founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020.
Super Typhoon Yagi, one of this year’s most powerful storms, is set to slam into the Chinese holiday island of Hainan later on Friday, after its outer bands lashed Hong Kong and parts of southern China.
The first of a handful of new houses has arrived in Inuvik, N.W.T.The Gwich'in Tribal Council (GTC) says it's bringing nine new homes to the community over the next month and a half. Eight more homes are planned for Fort McPherson, and three for Aklavik — all before the end of the year."We are going to need, obviously, some luck barging them into Aklavik. So we're hoping water levels are fine here over the next couple of weeks so that we can make that happen," said Jamie Koe, chief executive off
It is going to be feeling a lot like October in Ontario as a cold front bring rain and cooler temperatures, Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
After decades of conservation work, the Iberian lynx has made a remarkable recovery. A new initiative is using a high-tech system to protect the wild cat from one of its deadliest enemies: road traffic.