An Alberta man has died after being buried by an avalanche while snowmobiling in the backcountry near Castle Mountain ski resort in the Alberta Rockies close to the B.C. border, RCMP say.The man, who RCMP have identified as a 46-year-old from Magrath, Alta., was snowmobiling with another man and two children on Saturday, when an avalanche occurred at approximately 1 p.m. MT.In a statement, RCMP said the two children were able to escape with one of the adult males, but the other was buried in the