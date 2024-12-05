Denver7 breaks down how vacancy committees fill seats after lawmakers resign
Once a lawmaker resigns, it is up to a vacancy committee — not voters — to immediately fill that empty seat. Denver7 breaks down that process in this video.
The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.
(Bloomberg) -- A week before Donald Trump fired off yet another tariff threat on his neighbors, Justin Trudeau and Claudia Sheinbaum had a chance to confer in person about how to tackle that very scenario. Would they join forces against their errant trading partner or was it going to be a case of every person for themselves? Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsThe evidence is pointing
The Democratic strategist was friends with the conservative figure who he says is wielding the most influence on the president-elect.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to fix immigration in Canada depends on the biggest exodus of people since at least the 1940s — one that many economists doubt is feasible.Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsSlamming the brakes on record-setting population growth requires 2.4 million non-permanent residents to leave or change status over the next two years, according
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer are fighting again. This time, it’s over a post by Greene regarding Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for tax evasion and gun charges. While Greene and Loomer may seem like two sides of the same coin— both are MAGA provocateurs with long histories of incendiary comments— their frequent spats on social media show the two aren’t allies outside of their allegiance to Donald Trump. After Biden’s surprise move to pardon his
The Texas senator made a vulgar suggestion about the MSNBC hosts' meeting with Donald Trump.
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hit Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski below the belt with a vulgar insult saying they’d kissed the President-elect Donald Trump “a little bit lower” than “the ring” at their recent visit to Mar-a-Lago. On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News’ Hannity, host Sean Hannity marveled at Scarborough and Brzezinski’s recent disclosure that they traveled to the president-elect’s Florida residence after the election to meet their professed foe: “You have Joe and Mi
A clip of the embattled defense secretary nominee may further sink his chances of assuming the post.
Bill Clinton expressed public misgivings about Joe Biden’s handling of his son’s pardon Wednesday–as he delivered a blunt assessment of why Democrats lost the election. “I wish he hadn’t said he wasn’t going to do it. It does weaken his case,” Clinton said of Biden’s repeated pledges not to pardon his son, which he reversed on Sunday night with a sweeping use of the presidential pardon power. Clinton, the 42nd president, was speaking in Manhattan at The New York Times' Dealbook event, the first
ABC projects that Democrat Adam Gray will win the race for California's 13th Congressional District, unseating incumbent Republican John Duarte and flipping the final unresolved seat in the 2024 election. With all 435 House races projected, ABC News estimates Republicans will hold 220 seats and Democrats 215 in the 119th Congress. President-elect Donald Trump initially tapped three House Republicans for positions in his upcoming administration: Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz, and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he won't play Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's games by voting to bring down the government on an upcoming non-confidence motion.
BANGKOK (AP) — China announced Tuesday it is banning exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, antimony and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications, as a general principle, lashing back at U.S. limits on semiconductor-related exports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin faces a difficult week as Syria's government collapses, Russian military bases are overrun by rebels, and protests in Abkhazia and Kazakhstan signal a decline in Russian influence in the region.
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
Olivia Troye said "Kash Patel is a delusional liar" and claimed it would be "insane" if he were to lead the FBI.
Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement that he decided to withdraw after "the gravity of this very important responsibility set in."
Federal cabinet minister Harjit Sajjan is defending his decision to accept taxpayer-funded Taylor Swift tickets for himself and his daughter.Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, was invited by PavCo, a B.C. Crown corporation that owns and operates B.C. Place Stadium, where the concerts will take place.PavCo has been donating Swift tickets to food banks and other charity organizations so that they could raffle them off and raise money. PavCo has
The world's top two golf cart manufacturers, both based in Augusta, are praising a government finding that China is unfairly subsidizing its low-speed vehicle industry. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced recently that China's government has engaged in antidumping and…
I upset a trio of women at one of my stand-up shows the other weekend. The women took offense when I was making jokes about the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight before moving on to Trump’s electoral win by saying, “Speaking of rapists.” They walked out. Generally, I’m not a particularly political comedian. My jokes tend to be about my family or stories of my own idiocy. But I’m also somebody who enjoys pushing a few buttons during my shows. When discussing an “empty nester” move for my wife and myself