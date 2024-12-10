Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson used 40-year career to take on climate change

CBC

After a penguin in England lost her waddle, her caretakers found a unique way to get her on her feet again — with some help from the Toronto Zoo. Flop is a small penguin who lives in the Dudley Zoo and Castle in West Midlands, England. She's only a few months old, but has already been through a lot in life. Her mother died not long after she was born in April. Soon after, her dad started to leave the nest for long periods of time while neglecting to feed her. Then earlier this year, she became u