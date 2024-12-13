Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson delivers final forecast before retirement
On 12/12/2024 — in honor of his 48 years in TV news — Denver7 Chief Meteorologist delivered his final broadcast before retirement.
On 12/12/2024 — in honor of his 48 years in TV news — Denver7 Chief Meteorologist delivered his final broadcast before retirement.
Ontario's top municipal staffers are pocketing sometimes exorbitant benefits packages on top of high bumps in their salaries, provincial pay data shows — and some critics say that's out of touch with regular Ontarians struggling to keep up with the high cost of living.
A humpback whale that had been thrilling boaters off Newport Beach, Ca., for several days breached for a prolonged period Sunday, revealing that the mammal is hardly free and thriving. The accompanying Instagram post by Mark Girarde
The owner of a San Diego whale-watching company this week shared extraordinary footage showing Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales preying on dolphins during recent visits from Mexico. The footage posted below, narrated by Domenic Biag
One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers has given an anonymous on-camera interview about his sexual assault allegations against the music mogul, marking the first time an alleged victim of Combs has done so. In an interview with CNN, a John Doe — whose face was concealed and voice altered to maintain his anonymity — detailed …
A deepening, low-pressure system in the East and Arctic air from the West will clash over Ontario, and bring another round of significant, lake-effect snow squalls. Some areas are in line for an additional 30-50 cm by Friday
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s first trade war hurt American soybean farmers to the tune of $11 billion. A sequel is set to be even worse.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersAmerican Institute of Architects CEO ResignsCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley DreamSan Francisco, Paris Named Best Cities for Urban TransportationCity Hall Is HiringThe humble bean was the poster child of Trump’s first tariff spat with China, with American shipm
The competition hopes to use humour and exceptional photography to promote conservation.View on euronews
With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson is near Fergus, Ontario.
Canada will cut carbon emissions 45 to 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2035, the federal government announced today, signalling a small advance over the current target but falling short of what a key group of climate experts had recommended to the government.Put more simply, Canada will have to slash carbon emissions by at least 41 per cent in the next 10 years. The new target for the 2035 milestone year will be followed by a multi-year consultation process to craft a plan to reach the target,
It’s been a rather dry start to December for Victoria and Vancouver, especially for one of the wetter months of the year, but another system is on its way to bring some rain to the area.
The US government plans to issue a new rule before the end of this month aimed at curbing Chinese companies' sourcing of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips from unrestricted third-party countries, according to sources. The new export control measure will focus on controlling the global shipments of powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) that have become instrumental in the training of AI models, closing loopholes in existing rules, according to two people familiar with the matter, wh
The atmosphere is acting like we’re already in La Niña. The ocean hasn’t gotten the memo
Huawei Technologies, a formidable player in fields from smartphones to electric vehicles, is also looming large in China's fragmented robotics industry amid the country's drive to be a global leader in the field. The Shenzhen-based telecommunications giant, which is the face of China's self-sufficiency drive to break US sanctions, last week injected 3 billion yuan (US$413 million) into a subsidiary called Dongguan Jimu Machinery, according to corporate database Qichacha. The move to increase the
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union envoys have agreed a new raft of sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, targeting in particular a vast shadow fleet of ships that Moscow is exploiting to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and fuel, the EU’s Hungarian presidency said on Wednesday.
Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages as a 'weather bomb' unleashes a messy wintry mix across parts of eastern Ontario and Quebec
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
The flow of water through the planet’s nearly 3 million rivers is changing rapidly, with potentially drastic implications for everything from drinking water supplies to flood risks, according to a new study.
Despite intensifying restrictions from the US intended to stifle China's semiconductor trade, Beijing's shipments of the bedrock technology stood out as a rare bright spot in a recent export data release. China's integrated circuit exports hit a record US$144.7 billion in value for the first 11 months of 2024, growing 18.8 per cent year on year according to customs data released on Tuesday. In addition to rising global demand and the rapid development of AI, the scale of manufacturing for China'
While Argentina is leveraging government incentives to boost oil and gas output and exports, Colombia's restrictive policies, including a fracking ban, threaten its energy security.