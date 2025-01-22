Denver7 Dogs: Happy retirement, K-9 Halo!

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would end birthright citizenship. WBAL-TV sat down with a law professor who thinks it could be a long-fought battle that could reach the Supreme Court. Michael Meyerson is a professor at the University of Baltimore Law School. "The constitution of the United States says that if you are born on our soil, and you are not the child of an ambassador. You are an American citizen. Simply put, if you are born here, you belong here," Meyerson said. "That's been the rule from the 14th amendment right after the civil war. Supreme Court confirmed that in the 1890s so the president wants to issue an order saying, I don't like this. I want to get, get rid of all these kids born here if their parents weren't citizens, and the president has no power to do that." Trump did acknowledge it will be challenged in court.