Denver7 Holiday Hotline- Personalized Travel Forecasts

The Montreal Casino will soon have an on-site luxury hotel, Loto-Québec CEO Jean-François Bergeron announced Monday. "Most casinos have a hotel, so I say: 'Finally!'" he said. The hotel, which is set to open in three years, will have 200 rooms and comes with a $150-million price tag.The news was welcomed by Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who said tourism was still recovering from the hit it took in the pandemic.Plante said the hotel fits in with her pl