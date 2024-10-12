Denver7 Investigates digs into claims made during Trump Aurora rally
Former President Donald Trump spoke for roughly 80 minutes at his Aurora rally, focusing on the Tren De Aragua gang and its presence in Aurora, immigration and Gov. Jared Polis.
Former President Trump is making a campaign stop in Aurora, Colo., Friday afternoon — just weeks after he said the city was becoming a “war zone.” The campaign reupped the claim in a press release announcing the event earlier this week, citing what Trump described as an influx of violent Venezuelan prison gang members from…
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Aurora on Friday, delivering an 80-minute address that focused heavily on immigration. Denver7 has team coverage of the rally, including Trump's promise to launch a federal deportation initiative called "Operation Aurora."
Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Aurora at 1 p.m. today.
Speaking at a rally in Colorado, former President Donald Trump announced ‘Operation Aurora,’ a plan to deport all known Venezuelan gang members in the U.S. illegally.
Speaking at a rally in Aurora, Colorado, former President Donald Trump continued pushing misleading narratives about the city’s migrant population.
