Denver7 Investigates digs into claims made during Trump Aurora rally

Turning the tables with an ironic twist, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a threat to democracy on Friday and announced a plan to use a 1798 law to round up and deport undocumented migrants.“We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States,” Trump said at a campaign stop in Aurora, Colorado.Trump said if he wins another term in the White House, he’ll create “Operation Aurora” to target Venezuelan gang members and other “illegal aliens,” who he also referred to