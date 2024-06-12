Denver7 Investigates: Finding Solutions with GreenDot, United Healthcare

The Daily Beast

Moments after he was convicted Tuesday of lying about his drug addiction on a gun application form five years ago, a defiant Hunter Biden exited a Delaware federal courtroom hand-in-hand with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and stepmother, first lady Jill Biden.It was the same show of familial support that dominated Biden’s week-long federal trial, which ended on Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of three charges. Jill Biden was not present in the packed courtroom as the verdict was read, but