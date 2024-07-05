Denver7 Things To Do: June 29-30, 2024 Saturday 7AM
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
WARNING: This story contains graphic images of a leg injury.Last week, George Mandl, an American vacationing in Montreal, took his eight-year-old son Max to Parc Jean-Drapeau for a swim.It was a hot afternoon, and Max played on an inflatable structure anchored in the park's man-made lake.As his legs dangled in the blue-green darkness, he felt a stabbing pain. He screamed and, when lifeguards pulled him from the water, his leg was bleeding."It felt like a kind of electrical pain, like that pain w
In the words of WWE fan Mike Ashkewe, "the American Nightmare made a Canadian dream" come true this week.Ashkewe, who lives in Guelph, Ont., won tickets to the WWE premium live event Money in the Bank (MITB) after entering an Instagram contest run by Toys "R" Us Canada.Ashkewe, who uses a wheelchair, was initially told he couldn't be accommodated at the event Saturday at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. But things took an unexpected and happy turn that included being contacted by the WWE and a call f
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — While Nikki Hiltz took a victory lap to celebrate a long-awaited trip to the Olympics, some fans reached out and handed bracelets to their favorite 1,500-meter runner — a runner who is doing this, in part, for them.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
Masterful performance: Despite missing NBA star Jordan Clarkson and other key players, Gilas Pilipinas led throughout the game, with their lead reaching as high as 26 points. Kai Sotto, Justin Brownlee, Dwight Ramos and June Mar Fajardo led the Philippines, combining for 67 points.
The 2024 Copa America quarterfinals begin on Thursday in Houston. Here's how to watch Argentina-Ecuador.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The damages a federal jury has ordered the NFL to pay for violating antitrust laws in distributing out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on a premium subscription service is $4,707,259,944.64.
The former soccer player and the Chiefs quarterback fell for St. Moritz on their multi-country European trip
Norris called Verstappen “reckless, stupid and desperate” in the hours after their coming together in Spielberg.
The raiding of the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers continued Wednesday with the Detroit Red Wings signing winger Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year contract worth $9.5 million.
All NFL teams dream of being more explosive on offense in the coming year, but these five teams might already seeing a spark.
REGINA — For the first time since 2013, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are 4-0 to start a CFL season.
Organisers of the Paris Olympics want it to be the greenest ever Games, but athletes are prioritising their health.
LeBron James is making it official: He's coming back for a record-tying 22nd season in the NBA, one where the league's all-time scoring leader could share the floor with his son Bronny as teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers.
LONDON — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is off to the third round of Wimbledon following a hard-fought 7-6 (3), 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4 win over Germany's Daniel Altmaier on Thursday.
The Princess of Wales usually goes to the tennis tournament and hands out awards — but she has not yet made an appearance this year
Patrick Mahomes and his family are in Europe and they’ve stopped in London where the Chiefs quarterback plans to attend two major sporting events.
The Pearl 82 has a novel layout that sets it apart from competitors.
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — In the midst of overhauling the Washington Capitals this offseason, Brian MacLellan received Alex Ovechkin's seal of approval.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — With “Welcome to the Jungle” blaring like the old days, Eric Gagné took the mound and fired a strike Wednesday night on the 20th anniversary of recording his 84th consecutive save for the Los Angeles Dodgers.