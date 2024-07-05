Denver7 Things To Do: June 29-30, 2024 Saturday 7AM

CBC

In the words of WWE fan Mike Ashkewe, "the American Nightmare made a Canadian dream" come true this week.Ashkewe, who lives in Guelph, Ont., won tickets to the WWE premium live event Money in the Bank (MITB) after entering an Instagram contest run by Toys "R" Us Canada.Ashkewe, who uses a wheelchair, was initially told he couldn't be accommodated at the event Saturday at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. But things took an unexpected and happy turn that included being contacted by the WWE and a call f