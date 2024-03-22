Denver7 viewers donate more than $5,000 to DU basketball star helping Colorado kids
Denver7 viewers donated more than $5,000 to help University of Denver basketball star Tommy Bruner feed Colorado kids in need.
SAO PAULO (AP) — The father of soccer star Neymar said Thursday that his family won't pay the one million euros ($1.1 million) required to bail Dani Alves out of a Spanish prison where the former Brazil defender awaits the result of an appeal to his rape conviction. Neymar da Silva Santos said in a statement on behalf of his family that they financially supported Alves during his trial, but that they won't do it again now that the former player was found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona n
Longtime CBS play-by-play man Jim Nantz will not be on the call for any games during March Madness. Here's why.
You need to see where Zion caught this alley-oop.
Research published in the Journal of Neurological Sciences earlier this year found that outdoor recreational activities, such as golfing, woodworking and hunting may increase a person’s likelihood of developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), especially among men.
Jessica Pegula will play in this week's Miami Open. Here's the tennis star's net worth, from her sponsorships and earnings to her parents' business.
The championship ring features 14k gold and 40 diamonds, and bidding is up to $141,000
The Department of Player Safety offered Tom Wilson an in-person hearing, meaning a potential suspension of six games or more, for high-sticking.
Reuters/Andy ClarkThe family of former NHL player Chris Simon, who died by suicide on Tuesday, say they believe Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy—often shortened to CTE—was the reason for his death.Simon, 52, played in over 800 games across 15 seasons in the NHL, which is one of the most physical leagues in all of sports—a lengthy career that his loved ones believe may have driven him to suicide. “The family strongly believes and witnessed firsthand, that Chris struggled immensely from CTE which
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
The Masters field is currently at 85 players.
With most of the top players in NFL free agency already accounted for, it's time to hand out report cards. Which teams earned the top grades?
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
What is the 'WHIP' statistic in baseball? We explain one of the most-widely used pitching stats in baseball.
The seven-time world champion also said recent controversies send a message that ‘if you file a complaint, you will be fired’.
Caleb Williams saved the best for last at his pro day on Wednesday.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Chris McElvain from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for infielder Santiago Espinal. The deal was announced Wednesday by Toronto. The 23-year-old McElvain from Columbia, Tenn., split the 2023 season between the Red's single-A team and high-A squad going 5-5 with a 3.74 earned-run average and a 1.31 walks and hits per innings pitched in 23 game appearances. The six-foot, 205-pound pitcher was an eighth-round pick of the Reds in the
Could Brandon Aiyuk be on his way out of San Francisco? USA TODAY Sports looks at possible landing spots for the receiver if the 49ers trade him.
With March Madness underway, it's time to see where the NBA stars of tomorrow will go in the NBA draft. Here are the latest picks and predictions.
The NFL competition committee is proposing a rule to penalize so-called “hip-drop” tackles and a radical change to kickoffs to add more returns without compromising safety. The proposals will be presented to owners at the league meetings later this month, with 24 out of 32 votes needed for approval. The committee didn’t propose any rule changes to limit the use of the “tush push” quarterback sneak that has been so successful for the Philadelphia Eagles the past few seasons, or any change to the
Boxing legend Bernard Hopkins shares his thoughts on Mike Tyson fighting Jake Paul, and he's not cool with it.