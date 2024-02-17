Denver7 viewers help Boulder musician after truck he was living in was stolen

NextShark

A missing 4-year-old California boy, Justin Chan, was successfully reunited with his family after two women located him shortly following an Amber alert. What happened: On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol issued the alert at around 7 p.m. local time for an abducted child in Long Beach. Searching for Chan: Two 20-year-old women, Reagan Dunn and Yenni Lu, happened to be in the area and decided to take it upon themselves to search for the vehicle, eventually locating it with the child in the backseat on Pine Avenue.