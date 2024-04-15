Denver's Jewish community reacts to Iran's airstrikes on Israel

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March. Canadians living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and all four Atlantic provinces will receive the first of four instalments today if they filed their 2023 taxes by March 15. Those who filed their taxes since March 15 will see their first instalment on May 15, while those who file after today will wait until June or July. T